Temple Judea of Coral Gables elects attorney Caroline Miller as president

Temple Judea, located in Coral Gables, recently elected attorney Caroline Miller as president for a two-year term.

“Caroline Miller is committed to Jewish learning and the study of Torah, the bridge between all generations of Jews,” said Rabbi Judith Siegal of Temple Judea. “We look forward to her leadership and guidance.”

Miller is a highly dedicated and knowledgeable lay leader who has served on the board of trustees of Temple Judea in a variety of capacities including first vice president, vice president and secretary. Her involvement at Temple Judea began as the parent of a child attending its preschool, and she remains a strong supporter of the Temple’s educational program, including its Margaux Early Childhood School.

Miller is an attorney with the U.S. Government and has worked for the Department of Justice in Washington, DC; London, and Miami. She received a law degree cum laude from Harvard Law School and graduated from the University of Chicago. Prior to attending law school, she worked as a reporter for the Miami Herald and the St. Petersburg Times.

Now celebrating 72 years of Jewish Learning and Living in Coral Gables, Temple Judea is one of the largest Reform synagogues in Miami with approximately 650 member families.

Temple Judea’s mission is to enrich member’s ever-more complicated lives with the new insights of ancient Jewish heritage. For more information, visit www.JudeaGables.org.