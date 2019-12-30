The 4th annual KFHA holiday program proves successful

The Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations (KFHA) presented its fourth annual Holiday Concert and Toy Drive on Dec. 8 in the Kendall Presbyterian Church.

Along with cantors Don Bennett and Ronit Rubin, six Kendall schools participated in musical selections that celebrate this special time of year. Those schools are the Norma Butler Bossard Elementary School, Devon Aire K-8 Center, Robert Morgan Educational Center, Arvida Middle School, Winston Park K-8 Center and Felix Varela Senior High School. Various choirs, bands and orchestras presented arrangements of all the special songs people sing and listen to during the holiday season.

As in the past, the concert was free with admission a donated toy or toys. All of these gifts were to be shared with families that need a little extra help during this time of year.

Kendall Regional Medical Center was the event’s primary sponsor, along with contributions from Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Commissioner Joe Martinez, Commissioner Xavier Suarez, former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas and Mike’s Italian Restaurant in West Kendall.

The KFHA is a non-profit organization that began in 1976 with membership open to homeowner and condominium associations, as well as individuals living in the Kendall area. The board is made up of volunteers who want to help make a difference in the community.

If you have any interest in becoming more involved in the Kendall area, call Michael Rosenberg, president of the KFHA at 305-439-3571.

The KFHA’s next big program of the year is Operation Turnaround on Apr. 21. Operation Turnaround is a scholarship program for students who have overcome incredible obstacles and are now headed to college. Th goal is to help provide scholarships for tuition.