The art of Richard Cohen on display at village’s Perrine Community House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Continuing its ongoing partnership with ArtSouth, the Village of Palmetto Bay’s Perrine Community House opened its month-long exhibit of the work of artist Richard Cohen on Sept. 21 with an evening reception. Despite rain, 40-50 people turned out for the event.

The exhibit is called “Circularity.”

Richard “Rick” Cohen is a native Miamian and currently a Palmetto Bay resident. His educational background included the University of South Florida (Tampa) Studio Arts, 1971-73; Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR, Metal and Jewelry Arts, 1974-76.

Cohen’s works are described as assemblage or sculptural collage. They are abstract, mostly non-representational works that are composed of recycled, found round objects of varying sizes, colors, and materials.

He is appreciative of the efforts of ArtSouth and Palmetto Bay.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity for someone like myself who is at this point an emerging artist,” Cohen said. “I’ve had other exhibits but this is the first time in my hometown. I grew up here in this area, so it’s really a cool thing to be able to do this. It’s a great synergy that the village restored this beautiful old 1935 building and they’re doing exhibits on a monthly basis. I think it’s great.”

He said that his creative process has been evolving over 35 years.

“I’m interested in color and form, shape and pattern. I’m repurposing common household packaging objects that usually go in the landfills or end up in the oceans.”

His work is found in collections in Florida, New York, New Jersey, California and Oregon.

Village officials in attendance were Mayor Karyn Cunningham, Vice Mayor John DuBois and Councilmember Marsha Matson.

DuBois is pleased with the repurposing of the Perrine building.

“This is the second one I’ve been to of exhibits of our local artists,” DuBois said. “The venue is beautiful. The artist themselves indicate it’s an ideal venue for them. It’s beautifully renovated for this purpose.

“The attendance of the locals from Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and nearby has been fantastic.

I think as this gets more notoriety and traction that other cities will have these local community art exhibits.”

Janis Klein-Cohen, board chair of ArtSouth, said that she likes the exhibit and that each has been different from the last.

“I would describe this art as being fun and light and festive. It’s less structured than traditional art, but structured in its own way. It’s fun.”

For information visit www.circularartwork.com/ or send an email to circularart@gmail.com.

Perrine Community House is located at 900 SW 97 Ave.

Next up will be an exhibit of artist Aljohn Farquharson’s work, titled “Pipe Dreams,” with the opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.