The arts, sports and fun take center stage this month

Seniors, take note… the 5th Annual Town of Cutler Bay Senior Games will take place on October 15, in various locations around the town, mostly at parks but a few other places, too. If you have questions call 305-234-4262 or 786-573-5576. Maria Blaylock is coordinating.

Family Fun… the “Net Generation Big Bash” will take place on Saturday, September 29, at Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152nd Street, in Palmetto Bay. There’ll be tennis, food, face painting, a bounce house and more. For info call 407-955-4890. Why “Net Generation?” It’s about the tennis, of course.

Vendors of arts and crafts and other items take note! There will be a “November Fest” at Cornerstone Church on Saturday, November 10th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The church is located at 20740 Old Cutler Road (intersection of Marlin Road and Old Cutler Road). If you would like to be a vendor, please call Miriam at 305-233-7457 ASAP, as spaces are very limited.

Student poets? Don’t miss this. If you’re a Language Arts and English teacher at a middle school in Miami Dade County you’re invited to request a visit to your classroom by none other than Emily Dickinson and her brother Austin! Under the mentorship of graduate Theatre and English majors from Florida International University Emily and Austin will mentor students in the art of poetry integrating physical games and critical thinking with imaginative creative composition. In the spirit of Emily Dickinson no style will be discouraged. Spoken word, rap and hip hop, native languages, rhymed and unrhymed verse are all acceptable.

“The Emily Project” will be at Pinecrest Library November 4th holding a free session for families with children Grades 6 – 12.

All poems by students Grades 6-8 are eligible to be submitted to the Dickinson’s Young Poets Festival. Festival themes are based on “Friendship,” “Trust” and “Truth.” Dickinson’s Young Poets Festival is not so much a contest as it is a celebration. Emily and Austin will lead students to discover that writing can be its own reward. Deadline for submissions is November 1st. All poems will be reviewed by a panel of MFA graduates from the FIU Creative Writing Program with celebrated poets Richard Blanco, Ana Menendez and Denise Duhamel selecting ten sample poems to be shared by their writers at a closing event November 17th. For more information call What If Works at 305-271-1073 or visit www.whatifworks.com.

A production of the solo performance play “The Belle of Amherst” featuring Nicole Quintana (first Hispanic Emily Dickinson!) will perform at various sites in Miami during November.

Community Center Task Force Meeting will take place on September 26 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay. “Village of Palmetto Bay Councilmembers may be present at the meeting and speak on matters that may be considered at this or future meetings.” Questions? Call 305-259-1234.

We hear that the Town of Cutler Bay has begun the SW 100 Avenue Stormwater Retrofit Project, located at the Point Royale Section 5 Subbasin along SW 100 Avenue from Broad Channel Drive to SW 186 Street/ Quail Roost Drive. So if you’re driving in the area be aware of the fact that SW 100 Avenue will be closed during construction. Residents? Don’t worry, you’ll have limited access for local traffic. The project is expected to be mostly done by the end of January 2019. If you have questions about the SW 100 Avenue Stormwater Retrofit Project, call the Public Works Department at 305-234-4262.

And don’t forget, municipal offices will be closed on Monday, October 8, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

