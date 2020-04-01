The CARES Act Live Zoom Conference, hosted by First National Bank of South Miami

Navigating uncharted waters during these tumultuous times is difficult indeed. With many concerns regarding both our health and the economy, it is exhausting as a business owner to sort through and understand the information available to you as a result of this pandemic.

As an active SBA Lender, we had a team of our best bankers working all weekend to sift through the hundreds of documents in order to bring you important information. We encourage you to join us to learn how your business can benefit from the provisions of the CARES Act and how we can facilitate the process. The Paycheck Protection Program can reimburse you for payroll expenses and other operating expenses with the goal of keeping your business functioning.

We hope that you can join us at one of our two special video conference presentations on how CARES payment protection program will help you. There is a LIMIT of 100 participants for each session.

Hosted by: Angel Medina, EVP and Director of Private Client Services.

Topic: Covering Paycheck Protection Program of the CARES Act

Our team of professional bankers stand ready to assist you at 305-667-5511. Please contact us by phone or send us an email to: support@fnbsm.com

When: Apr 2, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time

Topic: FNBSM – SBA CARES PPP

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6KiQ3k3dTNKDKWqJmVq5Qw