The Deering Estate to host vintage automobile show

The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the seventh annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy a variety of vintage cars on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate, progressing through the evolution of automotive engineering.

Vintage cars from 1959 and older will be displayed on the great lawn of the estate with a new Classics Corner featuring cars from the 1960s. As a salute to Charles Deering, first chairman of the International Harvester Company, historic tractors and engines from the International Harvester Collectors Club Florida Chapter 27 will be onsite along with the estate’sown 1950 International Harvester Truck.

The Harvester Truck, which was donated to the Deering Estate Foundation, was purchased new in Chicago by Marion Deering McCormick, Charles Deering’s daughter. After Mrs. McCormick passed away in 1965, the truck passed to her son and was maintained by the McCormick family until they donated it to the Deering Estate Foundation.

Additional activities include:

• A vintage automobile scavenger hunt using photo clues to identify a selection of cars and tractors on display.

• Enjoy a guided museum tour at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Learn about the rich history of the Deering Estate and view the newest arrivals to the estate, two rare pre-17th Century stained glass panels, depicting the Holy Family’s “Flight Into Egypt” and the contemporary art exhibition “Material Nature” by artists Alex Nunez and Julie Davidow.

• Nature Preserve Tour at 12:30 p.m.

• Award winning film On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate.

• Old-fashioned lawn games.

• Food and beverages available for purchase.

General Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). Free for Deering Estate Foundation members.Tickets for the event can be purchased online or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

Interested in showcasing a pre-1970 automobile at the 2019 Vintage Auto Show? Complete the registration form and mail to AACA SOUTH FLORIDA REGION, c/o Jean Hawa, 9999 SW 71 Ave., Miami, FL 33156. The deadline to register is Oct. 28.