The Energy Expo Showcases Global Innovations in Energy Technology 

Experts to highlight the latest advancements Feb. 12 and 13

The Energy Expo (TheEnergyExpo.com), the longest-running U.S. conference and expo dedicated to showcasing sustainable and energy efficient technologies for the Americas, kicks off on Feb. 12 at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Avenue in Miami.

The two-day event, now in its 10th year, will feature an impressive lineup of experts, the latest innovations in energy technology, workshops, courses, conferences and a trade show. On Feb. 11, organizers planned a day of learning before the expo, with a solar installation workshop and AIA approved well 8-hour workshop.

“The Energy Expo highlights the companies developing cutting-edge tech and their innovations,” said show founder Jose Garcia Piñeyro. “The event serves as a platform for professionals and decision-makers in the region to connect with the experts developing sustainable and resilient communities.”

The trade show and conference will highlight technologies, equipment, products and education related to solar, energy storage, energy efficiency, smart buildings and clean transportation. This year’s show focuses on empowering energy innovation in the Americas, with participants coming from throughout the region.

The Energy Expo is considered the leading business platform connecting enterprises in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean with global energy tech manufacturers and distributors. The event has also served as a pipeline for businesses looking to expand their networks into Florida and the region.

Top sponsors and exhibitors include BYD, Outback Power, Peimar Solar (Italy), Artic Solar, Krannich Solar, CITEL America, Master Battery, National Fenestration Rating Council, Solar Energy International, SolX Energy, LAC Solar, Energia Portátil, SunEarth, EMME Controls, AIMS Power, Humann Building Solutions, COLMAC Water Heaters, GetTheReferral.com, Green Dwellings, GREENone Tec Solar (Austria), MB Metal, IR-TEC America, QuantumFlo, Smardt, among others. For the latest exhibiting/sponsoring opportunities, download the TEE20 Prospectus.

Special courses on solar technologies will be presented by Solar Energy International (SEI) in English and Spanish. More than 25 featured sessions in both languages are also included in the program, along with an AIA-GBCI accredited 16-hour special by top experts, headed by prestigious Daniel Huard, LEED fellow. For the schedule of courses and bilingual sessions, click here. Attendee registration is available online or by calling (305) 412-0000. Special pre-show discounted rates are offered at different levels until January 31.