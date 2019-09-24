The KUMC Art Festival scheduled for Oct. 26

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kendall United Methodist Church (KUMC) will host a one-day art festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring artists, crafters, music performances and food from local restaurants and vendors. There also will be a vintage truck, car, and motorcycle show.

Admission is free for the whole family and proceeds from the sale of art and craft items as well as food will go to help those in need.

Diane Snider, KUMC Art Festival director, said she is looking forward to the event.

“We are thrilled this year to be showcasing fantastic local artists, student artists, and crafters at the KUMC Art Festival,” Snider said. “In addition, we will have a battle of the bands and other music performances.

“We have had a great response from the art and music community and we are working hard to curate our festival, so there is something for everyone,” she added. “This event is special for us as we can combine art, music and much more with our goal of helping those in need.”

The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7600 SW 104 St. in Pinecrest.

Bruce Arthur, KUMC Art Festival producer, said the vintage vehicles are also worth seeing.

“We will have some of South Florida’s coolest pickup trucks,” Arthur said. “Some are restored, others completely original, while others are deliberately worn-down with an unfinished appearance, typically lacking paint, showing rust and modified from cast-off parts.

“Otto Vega will be bringing his masterpiece, a 625 horsepower, 1954 F-100 that was built live on TV by custom car fabricator, well-known celebrity, Dave Kindig. You can step into the past and admire true classic cars and motorcycles too,” Arthur added.

The festival’s goal is to raise funds, not for the church but to help those in need, according to Pastor Ruben Velasco, senior pastor at KUMC.

“At Kendall United Methodist Church, we believe that God is calling us to make a difference,” Pastor Velasco said. “It is amazing to see how God is working to grow the KUMC Art Festival. Last year we gave all the proceeds to those in need, and we are aiming to raise more funds this year to help our community and beyond.

“The KUMC Art Festival is about the art of giving,” he said. “We have been blessed with vendors, sponsors, and volunteers who are putting together a quality event which is fun and safe for the entire family.”

This year’s sponsors include Williamson Cadillac, Peterson Harley Davidson, WHA Design and Bob Hilson and Co. Inc.

Parking is free.

For information visit www.kumcartfestival.com/ or contact Jessica Rodriguez at jessicaerodz@gmail.com or 305-962-1144.