The luxurious Nissan Murano is as fun as a Dolphins tailgate

The Nissan Murano is what a luxury SUV would look like if the late great architect Zaha Hadid had designed it.

Her downtown Miami condominium tower is a showstopper because of its futuristic curves, and the innovative melding of glass and metal into a one of a kind design. The 2020 Nissan Murano AWD SL inspires the same feeling of innovation, which the future of car design has arrived.

The best part is that you know you are at the height of luxury with the satisfaction that you didn’t have to spend top dollar to get there. With a starting price around $31,500, the Nissan Murano delivers 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

The chrome is part of what brings that feeling of luxury home, with accents on the windows, doors and the grill. Aluminum wheels continue to deliver on the promise that the Nissan Murano is sporty too, as do the signature V-shaped taillights.

Once inside, the first thing that catches your eye is the space inside the cabin and the comfort of the 8-way power adjustable seat. The passenger side features a 6-way power adjustable seat.

Once you are ready to blast off, it’s impossible to miss the 7-inch touch screen that sits perfectly between the car’s gauges. The Nissan Murano feeds every important piece of information to you without drawing your eyes from the road. It even displays a compass and the radio station that is playing.

Just in case you want to take a deeper dive at a red light, the 8-inch infotainment touch screen includes your GPS, Android Auto and Apple Car Play to keep you in tune with your favorite music.

Look up and you’ve got options on the sunroof that makes everyday driving feel like errands can’t come fast enough.

That’s because rain or shine, the cabin has climate control in the front and back of the car.

The memory features work with the remote starter too, so once you fire it up, the interior is cooled or heated before you even get in.

And as for those errands I mentioned earlier, not only do you get there fast on a 260 horsepower V6 engine, but you’ve got plenty of room for any purchases. The trunk goes from about 30 cubic feet to double that when you fold the seats flat, which is as easy and fun as a tailgate at a Miami Dolphins game.