The Palace Group Expresses Gratitude to First Responders

The Palace wanted to say thank you and show support to first responders. Palace team members delivered 250 packaged box lunches to police and fire rescue workers in Homestead, Coral Gables and Kendall, along with 300 face masks. Previously, lunches were delivered to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Fire department in Weston.

“Our teams are accustomed to caring for residents, but it was important for The Palace to acknowledge the difficult job these unsung heroes are doing in serving our communities, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Helen Shaham, President of The Palace Group. “We welcome these opportunities to give back and help others and say thank you to those who are there for us.”

The lunches were prepared by chefs from Palace communities who joined together to help. The delicious menu choices included a Middle Eastern feast of grilled chicken and beef shish kabab, Israeli chopped salad, homemade hummus, and a very special basmati rice and grilled vegetable dish called Maqluba.

For more information about The Palace, please visit www.ThePalace.org.