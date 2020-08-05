The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort now welcoming guests back for summer getaways

The Exclusive Enclave Reopens With Special “Stay Longer, Save More” Package

The Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel, The St. Regis Bal Harbour, has now reopened the doors to its sprawling Miami Beach resort. To welcome guests back for summer, a special package for extended stays exceeding three-night bookings, “Stay Longer, Save More”, is being offered alongside the reopening. Those interested in the offer will automatically be prompted when these booking qualifications are entered, or can directly search the package by entering the code “D3Q”.

The resort, located in the sophisticated Village of Bal Harbour, is the ideal escape during the current travel climate that encourages social distancing, sitting on nine-acres of oceanfront property with countless intimate areas across the hotel available for guests to relax in ease.

Aside from the hotel’s striking design and thoughtful amenities, a new set of health and safety protocols have also been put in place that support the brand’s longstanding commitment to quality and excellence, putting the wellbeing of both guests and team members as top priority.

“We understand that during these uncertain times, guests are traveling with the hopes of knowing that their safety is at the forefront of concerns of their hotel of choice,” says General Manager, Gregory Polino. “Especially now, our team at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is dedicated to providing this peace of mind to guests, while maintaining our commitment of giving them the best getaway experience possible.”

Renowned for expansive room options, guests traveling to The St. Regis Bal Harbour have the resort’s residential style suites at their availability, which includes 64 suites in one, two, four, and eight bedroom configurations, ideal for an extended stay for the whole family.

Suites come complete with fully-equipped room amenities allowing for social distancing and minimal outside interactions. Hailed as one of the best beaches in the world, the resort’s beach and pristine pools will be open daily with staffed service and menu offerings served in individual take away boxes. Located within the resort, La Gourmandise will be open for breakfast and lunch, offering guests an a-la-carte menu and grab-and-go options in the light and elegant surroundings of the lobby lounge and outdoor terrace. The resort’s acclaimed Remede spa is also open Wednesday-Sunday with customized services designed to relax and recharge. Guests interested in traveling off property can visit the open-air Bal Harbour Shops, home to a multitude of dining options and luxury shops.

Following Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” standards, the implementation of safety protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines, including enhanced cleaning with hospital-grade products, enforced physical distancing, temperature screening, hand hygiene, appropriate team member training, and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort specific hotel plan have been put in place to ensure that hotel amenities are offered to guests while also complying with local regulations.

For more information visit Experience 5-star Luxury | St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, contact (305) 993 3300 or follow The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort on Instagram and Facebook.