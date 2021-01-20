Time Traveling Through Automobile History at Deering Estate

1 of 7

A real time travel event occurred on January 10th at the Deering Estate as they hosted their 8th annual Vintage Auto Show with collaboration from the Antique Automotive Club of America-South Florida. From 10 AM to 3 PM, guests had the opportunity to see a whole array of old-school cars. This year, the Estate featured 23 cars. I got the chance to go to this throwback, a true blast from the past.

The show was arranged in a circle on the great lawn, facing Biscayne Bay. I was in awe at the change in cars as the path went on, starting off with vehicles from the 1920s and ending with automobiles from the late 1960s. It was like a huge flashback, since you saw how technology and design evolved in automobiles. The first car on display was the International Harvester Truck, which is a salute to Charles Deering, who was the first chairman of the International Harvester Company. It progressively moved on with a 1933 Ford Tudor, a Jaguar 1950 XK 120 Roadster, a 1962 fuel-injected Chevrolet Corvette, and a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Each car was in great condition, clean and polished. My personal favorite was a red 1965 Ford Mustang whose owner, Robert Hernandez, had it decorated with old-timey baggage. He also placed fast-food on the car, referencing the time when drive-throughs placed food on metal plates connected to the car door. However, these vintage cars were not the only vehicles on display. Nearing the end of the path, there were two motorcycles and a Vespa in mint condition. The three were from the late 1960s, varying in color drastically, from a neon green to light gray-blue.

People were scattered all around the lawn, taking in the ocean breeze. The day was spectacularly sunny and windy, allowing for optimal temperature outside. Guests were on the lawn having picnics with their friends and family, while others were out on the bay kayaking. It was thankfully a perfect day, considering that the auto show had been previously rescheduled due to potential weather complications. I spent the rest of the day at a nearby bench, catching up with family and enjoying the afternoon.

The food of choice at the event was provided by Sports Grill. My family and I ordered hotdogs and chips, a classic American meal. It was pretty delicious, reminiscent of a Sunday family barbeque. Even if you did not want hotdogs, there were hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and plenty of drinks.

Overall, the whole event was well-organized and planned out, perfect for car-lovers. By 3 PM all the vintage cars had headed out, leaving the guests to enjoy the rest of their afternoon at the Deering Estate. I definitely would recommend you visit the Vintage Auto Show next year with your friends and family. It is a great opportunity to walk through automobile history!

Valeria is a sophomore at Doral Academy Charter High School. She is currently a Junior Ambassador for Miami Waterkeeper and a Deering Estate intern.