To Our Valued Clients,

Have you been inspired by anything lately? As you read through each issue of Inspire Health, you’ll no doubt be moved to think about the word and its definition.

Inspire – to fill someone with the urge or ability to do or feel something, especially to do something meaningful and creative. This is the true meaning of our magazine, to Inspire Health.

Every issue is designed to inspire readers to feel good and live a healthy life. Similarly, each edition presents an opportunity for you impress our readership by advertising your products and services in our pages.

So we invite you to get inspired, get enthused, get stirred, moved, and motivated to reserve advertising space in this exciting March-April edition.

Published six times a year, hard copies of the magazine are distributed at physician offices, hospital centers, and at other health-care and wellness businesses throughout Miami-Dade County. With a print circulation of 10,000 copies, we also have a healthy pass-along readership of 75,000, and a robust digital edition. Please feel free to view our most recent issue here, for January-February.

Rates are affordable and impactful editorial opportunities are also available. A complete media kit with editorial calendar and ad specs is attached. The next issue will be distributed March 11th, with a material deadline of Feb. 15th.

So please contact Inspire Health with questions or to reserve your space today. We would love to hear from you!

For information, contact us at 305-662-6863 or via email at inspirehealth@cnews.net.