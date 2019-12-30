Town hosts annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade, Toy Drive

The Town of Cutler Bay hosted the ninth annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade, Toy Drive & Winter Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14, which saw more than 250 holiday-themed decorated golf carts and hundreds of event goers gather at Cutler Ridge Park to enjoy the festivities. More than 200 toys collected during the event were donated to Holtz Children’s Hospital at the Jackson Medical Center.
