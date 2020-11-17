Town picks new vice mayor; runoff set for Council Seat 2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the Nov. 3 town council election the voters of Cutler Bay elected a new vice mayor and sent two candidates for Council Seat 2 to a runoff.

Michael P. Callahan was elected vice mayor with 12,508 votes or 62.20 percent of the 20,109 votes cast, winning over Sean Salazar with 5,302 votes or 26.37 percent of the votes cast and David Zoll with 2,299 votes or 11.43 percent of the votes cast.

In the four-way race for Council Seat 2, Jose Rodriguez received 6,822 votes or 34.36 percent of the 20,109 votes cast; Suzy Lord received 6,119 votes, 30.82 percent. Since 50 percent plus one is needed to be elected, those two will face each other in a runoff election on Dec. 1. Debbie R. Waks received 4,271votes or 21.51 percent and Melyssa S. Sueiro received 2,640 votes or 13.30 percent.

The official results signed by county judges became available on Friday, Nov. 13, once all provisional ballots are accounted for.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials will take place in December, prior to the Regular Council Meeting. For questions contact town clerk Debra E. Eastman at 305-234-4262.