Town to host Veterans Day breakfast, Nov. 11

The Town of Cutler Bay will be hosting a special Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to attend this event and receive a free breakfast in their honor at the Sandbar Sports Grill, 20305 Old Cutler Rd.

Town manager Rafael Casals said he is pleased that Cutler Bay is doing this.

“It’s always an honor to recognize our veterans, even through these trying times of the pandemic,” Casals said. “By hosting a breakfast while adhering to social distancing guidelines, it provides our veterans with an opportunity to socialize with fellow heroes.”

Town staff advises that due to social distancing guidelines, space is limited. To reserve your seat, contact Gabriela Blaylock at mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov or call 786-573-5576. Those who are unable to attend the event are asked to send your military photo, name, rank, branch and years of service to mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov, so that they can honor you through a special presentation on the town’s social media platforms.