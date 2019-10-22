Town’s annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ scheduled Oct. 25 at Cutler Ridge Park

By
Gary Alan Ruse
-
32
Town’s annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ scheduled Oct. 25 at Cutler Ridge Park
Town’s annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ scheduled Oct. 25 at Cutler Ridge Park
Youngsters in costume attending last year’s event are pictured.

The Town of Cutler Bay will host its annual “Halloween Spooktacular” on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 St. The Halloween Golf Cart Parade also will take place that day, starting 7 p.m at Whispering Pines Park (SW 89th Road).

The “Halloween Spooktacular” event includes a haunted house, Trunk or Treat, costume contest, photo booth, food trucks, face painters, music and more. The costume contests are limited to the first 20 participants in each age group: infants to 3 years; 4-7 years; 8-11 years; 12-15 years; 16 and older; as well as pets.

This year’s event sponsors are Barnard Law Offices and Rivera Events. The popular yearly event always draws a crowd and is intended to provide a safe alternative to trick or treating on the streets in area neighborhoods.

For additional information contact Kimberly Thomas in the Cutler Bay Parks & Recreation Office at 786-573-5502 or by email at kthomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here