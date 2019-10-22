Town’s annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ scheduled Oct. 25 at Cutler Ridge Park

The Town of Cutler Bay will host its annual “Halloween Spooktacular” on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 St. The Halloween Golf Cart Parade also will take place that day, starting 7 p.m at Whispering Pines Park (SW 89th Road).

The “Halloween Spooktacular” event includes a haunted house, Trunk or Treat, costume contest, photo booth, food trucks, face painters, music and more. The costume contests are limited to the first 20 participants in each age group: infants to 3 years; 4-7 years; 8-11 years; 12-15 years; 16 and older; as well as pets.

This year’s event sponsors are Barnard Law Offices and Rivera Events. The popular yearly event always draws a crowd and is intended to provide a safe alternative to trick or treating on the streets in area neighborhoods.

For additional information contact Kimberly Thomas in the Cutler Bay Parks & Recreation Office at 786-573-5502 or by email at kthomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov.