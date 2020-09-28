Try a ‘No So Spooky,’ but fun Halloween experience

The year 2020 may be coming to a close, but don’t write off the holidays yet. Halloween is not cancelled.

To answer the burning question: “What are we going to do for Halloween?” SWARM presents “The Not So Spooky Drive-Thru Adventure & Harvest Market,” through Oct. 31, Saturdays and Sundays, noon-7 p.m., at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24 St.

At last — a way for families to celebrate the season safely while remaining socially distant.

Not So Spooky will transform Tamiami Park into an enchanted fall experience where guests of all ages can get into the spirit of the season. Upon entry, expect goodie bags and take a drive-through Trick or Treating Alley where kids can collect treats from their favorite characters. With candy in hand, get ready for an adventure.

Buckle up and follow along on an immersive experience ending with Miami’s first ever drive-through pumpkin patch. Shop for pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, carving kits and more as your perfect picks are loaded into your car for the ultimate contactless experience.

For those families who feel comfortable gettng out of their cars and shopping “al fresco,” the out-door socially distant Harvest Market is the perfect place to forage for fall treats, grab a bite to eat and capture the perfect family photo at one of the beautiful vignettes.

The best part is you can feel confident in knowing you and your loved ones are safe. CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and strictly enforced throughout the event so that you can rest easy and enjoy the experience.

“It has been a tough year. We wanted to create an experience where the community could safely celebrate the season. We all have kids and being able to offer them and other families a chance to have some fun in a socially distant environment was important to us,” said Javier Zayas, event creator and president/CEO at SWARM.

Organizers want people to know they can feel safe and take pride in knowing that their attending the Not So Spooky Drive-Thru Adventure & Harvest Market is giving back to an often-forgotten industry.

“The event industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19. In creating Not So Spooky we will bring hundreds of jobs to those in need,” Zayas added.

With everything from contactless trick or treating to delicious baked goods, there is no doubt you will leave the Not So Spooky Adventure & Harvest Market feeling a little more magical than before.

For more information visit www.NotSoSpooky.com. Tickets start at $29 per car and can be pre-purchased at EventBrite.com. This is an all-ages, rain or shine event.