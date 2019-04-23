Two Westminster Christian students receive awards at Florida Science and Engineering Fair

Westminster Christian School freshmen Melanie Deville and Dante Martinez competed and won awards at the recent 64th annual State of Florida Science and Engineering Fair in Lakeland. Deville won the Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award for her work with rocket fuel, and Martinez was awarded an honorable mention for his work with C. nivales and tardigrades. They competed with more than 900 top science students from all over the state and were among a select few who earned honors.

