Uber for Lawn Care Launches in South Miami

The most cutting-edge startup in the lawn care industry has just completed half a million jobs and they’re not stopping there.

Lawn Love, an app similar to Uber or Lyft, but for professional lawn care services is launching in South Miami.

The service enables its users to instantly schedule, review, and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website. The platform is powered by satellite imaging software which reviews a property and generates a quote in less than two minutes.

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service. It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners,” said Founder and CEO, Jeremy Yamaguchi.

Lawn Love has partnered with hundreds of small lawn care businesses across the state. They aim to provide these businesses with innovative scheduling, job routing, and payment software that will help business owners streamline their operations.

“The average lawn care company in South Miami has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and Brightview,” said Mr. Yamaguchi.

“Lawn Love is great for growing a small business and expanding it to something larger’’, said lawn care provider, Albert Milam.

The company was founded in 2014 to revolutionize lawn care services for the 80% of American households that have a lawn. Lawn Love has since partnered with over 20,000 independent lawn care contractors. Lawn Love has completed more than half a million jobs across 120 cities in the United States.

Each independent contractor goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work. Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more.

For more information visit: https://lawnlove.com