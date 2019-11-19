Univision Vota Conmigo Art Contest

Univision is proud to announce that its #VotaConmigo Art Contest has entered its final phase where anyone can vote on artwork submitted by high school students from Houston, Los Angeles, McAllen, Sacramento, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Miami. Previously, select Univision stations held competitions to determine which artwork would be submitted for the national art contest and the winners of each local contest have already won $1,000.

Each artwork speaks to the power of the Hispanic vote and the importance of civic engagement in keeping our citizenry engaged in our democratic process. Voting has commenced and will continue until November 29th, where a grand prize winner will be determined and will receive an all-expense paid trip to our nation’s capital in addition to having their artwork displayed at the Univision Washington, DC offices. You can view each finalists’ artwork at https://www.univision.com/votaconmigoganador