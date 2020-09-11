Unni Greene for Ms. Health and Fitness 2020

Unni Greene is a fitness maven. She is a Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Sports Nutrition Specialist, and a Certified Master Trainer. A graduate of University of Miami, she also holds certifications from N.F.P.T, N.A.S.M., and I.S.S.A. Unni is also a National Level N.P.C. Bikini Competitor and Competition Prep Coach. Co- owner of SoMI Fitness with her husband William Del Sol they have been bringing their message of health and fitness to South Florida for decades.

Her quest to make fitness coaching available to everyone has led her to the Ms. Health and Fitness 2020 competition. This competition invites over 3,000 health and fitness stars like Unni to compete for the Cover of Ms. Health and Fitness magazine, annually. The winner also takes home $20,000, which Unni would use to keep her gym up and running during these very difficult times, as gyms have suffered much through the pandemic. Additionally, this contest benefits the Wounded Warrior’s charity. The charity’s goal is to provide housing to our much deserving war veterans. In the competition, Competitors strive to gain the most votes in each round until a winner emerges. Unni has made it through the general round, and the quarter finals. Semi-Finals run from 9/14-9/24, 2020.

Unni is a golden example that peak physical fitness and health is achievable and sustainable at any age. Her message of determination and perseverance regarding health is widely recognized and has made the world of fitness more accessible. If you would like to support Unni in this competition now, please check out Ms. Health and Fitness 2020 or scan the QR code.