USTA 18+ 3.0 Tennis Team

The Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ team won the women’s night division for Miami-Dade County and competed at the USTA Florida State Championship in Lake Nona Orlando. Team Captain, Doris Perlman, Co-Captain Velyne Genece-Oloye, Teammates include Elena Rauback, Caroline Humphrey, Chie Mie Chyung, Claudia Gomes, Esther Copeland, Fiorella Warger, Gae Shapiro, Helen Wheeler, Jackie Thayer, Juliana Tichauer, Lynne Yeiser, Sharon Singh, Beth Story, Zule Abad, Veronica Hernandez. This is the second time The Coral Reef USTA 3.0 18+ team has competed at the State level.

