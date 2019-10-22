UTD officials take needed supplies to devastated islands in Bahamas

Three officers from United Teachers of Dade — Karla Hernandez Mats, Tony White and Mindy Festge — traveled to the Bahamas on Sunday, Oct. 6, to deliver the collected supplies and donations, working with the Bahamian Teachers Union to assist in the recovery relief efforts and distribution of the items collected. The donations included water, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, and medicine. More than 200 locations collaborated in this collection drive and over 550 boxes with supplies were delivered to the Bahamas.
