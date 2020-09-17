Vance Aloupis gets my vote as State Representative for District 115

Vance Aloupis was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to serve as a commissioner on the Governor’s Commission on Community Service, also known as Volunteer Florida, which oversees much of the state’s AmeriCorps programs. Focused on free market principles, Vance founded the James Madison Institute’s Leaders Fellowship, a one-year leadership development program for youth.

Vance was honored by the University of Florida as the Young Floridian of the Year in 2014. The following year he joined the first cohort of Harvard Business School’s 2015 Young American Leaders Program, a group of 90 young professionals. And, in 2016 he became an Emerging Leader Award from Florida International University’s Center for Leadership.

Vance attended the University of Miami, where he served as the Student Body President, moving into District 115 in 2004. Vance went on to attend and graduate from the University of Miami School of Law.

Following his passion for public policy and education, he joined The Children’s Movement of Florida, one of state’s largest early childhood organizations, where he now serves as CEO. For the past seven years, Vance has traveled across our state and country educating and advocating for common sense policies that will ensure Florida has a competitive workforce for years to come.

For Vance, the most important thing in his life is his wife, Mariella, and his three daughters.

Miami’s Community Newspapers endorses Vance Aloupis as your State Representative for District 115.