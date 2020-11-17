Variety of holiday season events scheduled at the Deering Estate

The Deering Estate celebrates the holidays with an exciting lineup of programs and events for the entire family to enjoy, including: Historic

Holiday Décor: Vintage Florida, Historic Holidays Evening Strolls, Story-Time & (socially distanced) Photos with Santa, Holiday Bay Cruise, and Winter Camp.

Celebrate Deering all year and gift a membership to family and friends this holiday season! Deering Estate Foundation members enjoy year-round complimentary general admission to Deering Estate and much more, including admission to the Deering Seafood Festival in March. Holiday gift passes to Deering Estate also are available.

For all programs and events, guests must practice social distancing, wear face coverings (ages 2 and up), and are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people. Sanitation stations are available on-site. Sales are non-refundable, rain or shine.

Historic Holiday Décor: Vintage Florida

Daily, Nov. 27, 2020 to Jan. 8, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Please note that the Deering Estate is closed on Dec. 25.

Included with estate admission: $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14); free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old.

Visitors can tour the historic houses at the Deering Estate as they come alive with holiday accents and decorations. As part of this year’s Historic Holiday Décor, the magic of “Vintage Florida” comes to life with cherished holiday traditions that bring a feeling of warm nostalgia and a welcome respite from the modern world. The Deering Estate has assembled a team of top designers that will once again transform the homes for the holiday season, led by the estate’s award-winning Designer in Residence, Alfredo Brito.

The rustic décor of the Richmond Cottage, inspired by the holiday gatherings of the pioneer days at Cutler, will give a nod to Miami’s first Christmas celebration in 1896, the year the Richmond Cottage was built. The Stone House Library will feature a special holiday design tribute to Charles Deering’s lifelong love of the sea. Adorned in sparking hues of blue with a vintage nautical theme, Alfredo Brito’s design honors the area’s traditional regattas, Charles Deering’s naval career and the stunning seaside places he chose for his homes.

The Historic Holiday Décor is on display daily, Nov. 27 to Jan. 8, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is included with estate admission: $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14).

Admission is free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old. Note that the Deering Estate is closed on Dec. 25.

Historic Holidays Evening Stroll

Friday, Dec. 4, and Wednesday, Dec. 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14); free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old.

Enjoy a family-friendly holiday evening on Friday, Dec. 4, and Wednesday, Dec. 16. Stroll the main grounds and the Historic Homes at Deering Estate as they light up in the night, decorated by top interior designers who bring elements of Vintage Florida to this year’s décor. Enjoy the warmth of a campfire and showings of holiday films. Children can bring their letters to Santa to drop off. Wrap up the night as Mrs. Claus arrives to read bedtime stories to the children from afar.

Members and non-members must purchase or reserve their tickets online in advance. All guests interested in seeing the Historic Holiday Décor inside the museums also must reserve a time for museum entry.

Story-Time and (socially distanced) Photos with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

$15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). Photo sitting and photo packages available for an additional fee.

Free admission for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old. Photo sitting and photo packages available for an additional fee.

Santa Claus is still coming to town this year, and he’s visiting the Deering Estate. Visiting Santa is an important family tradition, so the estate is providing a creative solution to keep everyone safe. Mr. Claus will be positioned at a safe distance away from kids in the Great Hall so guests can purchase photos with Santa. Holiday stories also will be shared. Limited capacity.

Members and non-members must purchase or reserve their tickets online in advance. Guests interested in taking photos with Santa are also required to reserve a time and add-on a photo sitting and photo package for an additional fee.

Holiday Bay Cruise

Sunday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

$45 per person (ages 4 & older). Purchase tickets online for the morning or afternoon cruise.

Take a break from holiday shopping and enjoy a relaxing cruise on Biscayne Bay that departs from Deering Estate on the Pelican Skipper, a comfortable riding 45-foot Corinthian catamaran. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine as you disembark and explore the grounds. Limited space available. The vessel complies with Coast Guard Regulations and is ADA accessible.

Guests must practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Please review the latest safety guidelines prior to visiting. Weather and water conditions are closely monitored prior to departure. Trips may be cancelled and rescheduled due to weather and water conditions.

Winter Camp

Two, three-day sessions: Session I: Dec. 21-23 and Session II: Dec. 28-30, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

$120 per session. Register online or call 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

Children, ages 6-14, will explore and learn from nature at Deering Estate’s Winter Camp. Two, three-day sessions are available.

Session I: Dec. 21-23, “Naturalist in Training”

Campers will become familiar with the skills and knowledge set of a South Florida Naturalist. They will learn such skills as plant and animal identification, basic survival skills, and learn how they can play a role in the preservation of the nature found in their own backyard.

Session II: Dec. 28-30, “Find Your Habitat”

There are more than 450 acres of protected natural areas at the Deering Estate, which includes six unique habitats: Hardwood Hammock, Salt Marsh, Pine Rocklands, Mangrove Forest, Sea Grass Beds, and Historic Slough Creek Habitat. Each day, campers will learn about two of the habitats by hiking and exploring their various flora and fauna. They will also learn about some of the more historic inhabitants of the property and how they survived in early South Florida.

For more information on the Holiday Season of events at the Deering Estate, visit deeringestate.org or call the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233.