Veteran Neurosurgeon receives Physician of the Quarter Award

Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, an experienced and renowned neurosurgeon with Sunrise Medical Group has been named “Physician of the Quarter 2” at Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore in Fort Lauderdale. Dr. Pasarin was described by his peers and colleagues as highly-engaged and recognized for his outstanding service and commitment to delivering high quality care to patients. Dr. Pasarin is truly committed to a “Community Built on Care.”

An expert in neurological surgery, Dr. Pasarin is board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. His areas of interest include the management of non-surgical neck and back pain, cervical and lumbar spine surgery, cranial and neuronavigational surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery and cervical artificial disc surgery. Dr. Pasarin’s Sunrise Medical Group practice is located in Sunrise. He operates on-staff at Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore, in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Pasarin completed the entirety of his education and training in Miami. He finished his chief residency in Neurological Surgery at the Jackson Memorial Hospital (teaching hospital affiliated the University of Miami). His junior residency was also in Neurological Surgery at the hospital and he attended medical and undergraduate school at the University of Miami. Dr. Pasarin is a member of the Interamerican College of Physicians and Surgeons, the American Medical Association, the North American Spine Society and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Dr. Pasarin is also fluent in both English and Spanish. He began practicing medicine in 1986 and enlisted in the United States Army Reserves as a medical corps officer, Captain, in 1987 at the 324th Army General Hospital located in Perrine, FL.

In 1991, Dr. Pasarin was the research assistant at the University of Miami on The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and in 2007 was part of an electron microscopy research project. He also holds experience teaching medical students at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital. Dr. Pasarin has published numerous neurological and spinal research articles in medical journals and books, and has also written several abstracts on his research throughout his residencies. Dr. Pasarin’s Sunrise Medical Group office is located at 3540 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise, FL. For more information on Dr. Pasarin visit his Sunrise Medical Group website at: SunrisePractices.com and his direct profile at: https://bit.ly/3qwobrv.