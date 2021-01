Vice Chairman Gilbert to present Community Cleanup

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, in partnership with Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams, will host a Community Cleanup on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2123 Ali Baba Ave.

Those interested in signing up as a volunteer should visit www.CleanUpD1.eventbrite.com or call 305-474-3011.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III

Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams

WHAT: Community Cleanup

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 2123 Ali Baba Ave. in Opa-locka