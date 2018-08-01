Vice Chairwoman Edmonson to host 12th Annual Back to School Fun Day

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson will host her 12th annual Back to School Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.

The event will feature a giveaway of book bags filled with school supplies, a Farm Share food distribution, and a health fair including free dental screenings for children (with parental consent form) and free eye exams for children. There will also be on-site pet adoptions, free haircuts for kids, free Sunpasses, music, bounce houses, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

For more information, call 305-636-2331.

WHO: Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

WHAT: 12th annual Back to School Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.