Vice Chairwoman Edmonson to host 12th Annual Back to School Fun Day

By: Community News |August 1, 2018

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson will host her 12th annual Back to School Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.

The event will feature a giveaway of book bags filled with school supplies, a Farm Share food distribution, and a health fair including free dental screenings for children (with parental consent form) and free eye exams for children. There will also be on-site pet adoptions, free haircuts for kids, free Sunpasses, music, bounce houses, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

For more information, call 305-636-2331.

WHO:               Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

WHAT:             12th annual Back to School Fun Day

WHEN:             Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:           Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.

