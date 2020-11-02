Village and Mercedes-Benz to honor first responders

In appreciation of first responders’ dedication, commitment and sacrifices in keeping the South Dade communities safe, the Village of Palmetto Bay and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is hosting a First Responders Appreciation Drive-Thru Lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

First responders will be treated to a lunch consisting of a protein option, potato chips, cookie, corn on the cob, and a beverage option (water or soda). The event will take place at Palmetto Bay’s Village Hall, 9705 E. Hibiscus St., in front of Firehouse No. 50.

The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks & Recreation Department Team and the Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay Team are grateful for the efforts of the area’s first responders, especially during the pandemic.

RSVP will be required for this event in order to pick up a lunch. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, Nov. 13. Participants are requested to wear masks upon arrival into Village Hall’s parking lot/drive-through area.”

To RSVP go to www.palmettobay-fl.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2962&month=11&year=2020&day=18&calType=0.