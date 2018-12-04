Village, Christ Fellowship Church continue Thanksgiving tradition

For the eighth year, Christ Fellowship Church has worked with the Village of Palmetto Bay to bring Thanksgiving to residents in the village.

The initiative was started by Councilmember Patrick Fiore and then continued by his first term District One successor Councilmember Karyn Cunningham. This year, the duo partnered again with Christ Fellowship Church to put dinner on the table for 20 families.

Cunningham said she was pleased to be able to participate again.

“In 2014, when I was elected, I was proud to continue this worthwhile community initiative started by Councilmembe-elect Patrick Fiore,” Cunningham said. “It was very special to be able to work with him this year as a colleague on the council. It felt like we were coming full circle. Putting our residents as the first priority is important to me. Partnerships like these change lives, during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

Christ Fellowship Church has been partnering with the village to help distribute dinners in the community since 2010. The church provided boxes with turkeys and other needed food items, and volunteers from the youth ministries helped with the distribution. Andy Romero, Community Outreach minister, organized the project for the church.

Fiore, returning to the District One seat on the council, expressed his feelings about the effort.

“I want to thank Mayor-elect Cunningham, who in 2014 continued our District One Thanksgiving Food Distribution to residents in Palmetto Bay,” Fiore said. “Our partners at Christ Fellowship Church Palmetto Bay have done a tremendous job and this year was the biggest yet. I am very happy to be back representing District One and look forward to continuing the Thanksgiving tradition over the next four years.”