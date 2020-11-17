Village elects Cody to council; runoff for vice mayor, Dec. 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the Nov. 3 election for village council the voters of Palmetto Bay elected a new councilmember and sent two vice mayor candidates to a runoff.

Elected in the race for Seat 2 of the village council was challenger Steve Cody, who received 6,901 votes, or 51.88 percent, against incumbent David M. Singer, who received 6,402 votes, or 48.12 percent, out of 13,303 votes cast.

In the three-way race for village vice mayor, Leanne Tellam received 6,662 votes, or 49.07 percent of the votes cast out of 13,577, compared to former village manager Edward “Ed” Silva who received 5,178 votes or 38.14 percent. Since 50 percent plus one is needed to be elected, those two will face each other in a runoff on Dec. 1. Newcomer Alan “AlJohn” Farquharson received 1,737 votes or 12.79 percent.

There were seven proposed amendments to the Village Charter on the ballot. No. 4 — preventing the reduction in the size of any Palmetto Bay park; No. 5 — defining council member interactions with village staff; No. 6 — increasing the requirement for the village to purchase or lease property, and No. 7 — requiring monthly “State of the Village” reporting, all passed. Amendment No. 1 — a change to single member districts; No. 2 — reducing the percentage of neighboring voters needed to approve school expansions, and No. 3 — changing Councilman title to “Commisioner,” all failed.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials will take place on Monday, Dec. 7, prior to the Regular Council Meeting. For questions, contact village clerk Missy Arocha at 305-259-1234.