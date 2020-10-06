Village interviewing three more manager candidates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After previously running into difficulties with the hiring of a new village manager, Palmetto Bay once again has selected three possible candidates for the job and the council will conduct its final interviews and make the ultimate selection during a virtual special meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8.

One candidate is Steven Alexander, who served as South Miami city manager for 8 years, ending in 2020. He served as a consultant for several environmental firms including Ygrene, and was the Cutler Bay town manager from 2006 to 2012. He previously worked for the State of Florida, two Florida state universities and also served as the assistant to the county administrator in Broward County.

Another candidate is Ariel Artime, who started his career as a Miami-Dade County Police Officer and has moved up in ranks in his 26 year tenure, most recently as Division Chief.

Besides law enforcement he has experience in emergency management and emergency services and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) focused in business administration, management and operations from Florida International University. He also received an undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Lynn University.

A third candidate is Nick Marano, currently a resident of Carson City, NV. A retired combat Marine colonel, Marano worked as city manager in Carson City from 2014 until 2018 where he oversaw projects including the building of the Multi-Athletic Center, rehabilitation of the Water Resource Recovery Facility, construction of a new no-kill animal shelter, and the makeover of Carson Street downtown. After leaving his City Manager post he served as the market president of GTI Nevada.

Residents may watch the virtual special council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, live on their Facebook page, village website and WBAY.