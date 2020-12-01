Village thanks first responders with day of appreciation, lunch

The Village of Palmetto Bay conducted its annual First Responders Appreciation Day on Nov. 18 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, instead of a lunch at an area restaurant, a drive-through pickup took place in the parking area outside of Village Hall, and benefitted police, firefighters/paramedics and healthcare workers.

“We had about 50 show up at the drive-through lunch,” said Saylin Paez, the village’s Events & Programs Supervisor.

The lunches were sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Cutler Bay and consisted of a protein option, potato chips, cookie, corn on the cob, and a beverage (water or soda). The first responders and healthcare professionals also were given general admission passes to the Deering Estate so they can enjoy a relaxing day by the bay.

Palmetto Bay Councilmember Patrick Fiore participated in the event along with others. For him the event had a very special significance.

“I have a different perspective on that now because I have a daughter who’s a doctor and a son-in-law who’s a doctor — they both work in the ER in San Antonio, TX,” Fiore said. “My son is an EMT (ambulance driver). He’ll be in the Fire Academy in January and will likely end up working for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. And I have a better appreciation after watching how they came out and helped save my wife’s life a few years ago.”

Fiore’s wife suffered a massive stroke and it was the prompt response of the paramedics, as well as emergency room and intensive care staff, that made a big difference in her survival.

Fiore also is participating in upcoming projects, including food distribution programs for the community.