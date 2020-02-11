Village to host Open Mic Night and Indie Flicks at SMDCAC

The Village of Palmetto Bay will host another “Open Mic Night and Indie Flicks” event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

“In collaboration with the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Palmetto Bay’s Open Mic Night is an opportunity for anyone in our community to appear onstage and perform for an audience,” said Kelly Craig, village PIO. “Our only requirement is that all acts be child friendly; there are no restrictions on the type of act or age of the participants.”

She noted that in the past, they have had singers, bands and dancers, but by far the most popular performance is that of spoken word. Michael Hill, a Language Arts teacher at the Arthur and Polly Mays K-12 Conservatory of the Arts in Cutler Bay has been a big proponent of this program and has encouraged his students to take the stage.

“Many who’ve seen their performances say the students were talented and extremely entertainingm,” Craig said.

Open Mic Night once was held outdoors at Ludovici Park, but since partnering with the SMDCAC last year, the Black Box Theatre provides an indoor stage that is attractive to both participants and audience members alike. Participation and attendance are free, and though “walk-up” entertainers are welcome, registration is encouraged.”

The film, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, will begin at 8 p.m. The Indie Flicks series consist of independent films that include “powerful documentaries, thought-provoking stories and exciting new visions.” After each screening attendees will have the opportunity to meet the director for a discussion and Q&A session. The cost is $7 per person.

Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts is an inventive feature documentary capturing the vivid life of Bill Traylor, who in his late 80s, living homeless on the street in the thriving segregated black neighborhood of Montgomery, produced a body of extraordinary art.

Born into slavery in 1853 on a cotton plantation in rural Alabama, Traylor witnessed profound social and political change during his life spanning slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation, and the Great Migration. In his later years, Traylor poured out those memories from within, drawing and painting over 1,000 pieces of art from 1939 to 1942.

Using historic and cultural context, the film is designed to bring the spirit and mystery of Traylor’s incomparable art to life. Jeffrey Wolf is director/producer/editor.

The SMDCAC is located at 10950 SW 211 St, in Cutler Bay. Food concession items will be available. Space may be limited so those planning to attend should register online before Feb. 20. To register go to www.123formbuilder.com/form-5202857/open-mic-night-feb-2020-registration-form.