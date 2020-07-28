Village to stage talent How-To Virtual Festival

One of the mottos of the village has been “Palmetto Bay’s got talent,” and with that in mind a special “How-To Virtual Festival” will take place on Aug. 8.

Registration for people with special talents or hobbies has been underway and by the time you’re reading this, six Palmetto Bay residents will have been chosen as presenters.

Each local “celebrity” will teach a 30-minute online class about his or her topic, which may include sessions on:

● Gardening/Birds

● Cooking/Baking

● Art/Painting

● Music/Dance

● Knitting/Crochet

● Game/Hobby: Yoyo, Origami, Chess, etc.

● Teaching a Fun Social Media App

● Teaching Animal Tricks/Training

The last five minutes of each session will feature a Q & A segment. Village Parks staff will be moderating the questions coming in from the public.

The How-to Virtual Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“The event was a concept shared by Palmetto Bay resident Beth Story,” Village Mayor Karyn Cunningham said. “Her family is from a small town, called Lawrence, in Kansas. Every year they host a How-To Festival. I shared it with our Parks Department and they just ran with it.

“It’s no secret that #PalmettoBaysGotTalent, but now our amazing residents have an opportunity to share their talents with the whole community,” the mayor added. “These kinds of community building events are so important during these challenging times. It keeps us connected to one another.”

For questions about this or other events hosted by the village, send an email to events@palmettobay-fl.gov.

Fanny Carmona, the village’s Parks and Recreation Department director, said it will be easy to view the sessions on Aug. 8.

“It will be on Facebook, live,” Carmona said. “There’s no link required, they can just visit our Facebook page and click on the live streaming that day. The Parks Department is working hard to bring fun and unique virtual events to the community during these unprecedented times where large gatherings are restricted.

“This How-to Virtual Festival event will provide the residents of Palmetto Bay the opportunity to get creative and teach their unique talent, skill, hobby, etc., to the community. It’s a great way to learn about our neighbors and all the special talent we have in our village.”