Village’s Holiday Boat Parade continues despite challenges

Thanks in large part to the heroic efforts of those participating, the Village of Palmetto Bay’s annual Holiday Boat Parade took place again this year on Saturday, Dec. 15, despite bad weather and other problems that threatened to thwart the effort.

Resident Jeri Schwartz-Allen had to take on the hosting duties at the last minute, organizing the event with less time than she would have liked. Rainy weather due to an advancing front hampered activities much of the day up to the beginning of the parade, but did not dampen the spirits of the boaters and spectators who turned out to view the colorful procession of boats.

Schwartz-Allen also ran into mechanical difficulties that kept her land-bound.

“Weather was an issue and my boat actually didn’t even make it in the parade,” she said. “We had engine problems.”

Schwartz-Allen said that she hopes there are more boaters next year and more time to organize, and she wants to get the word out early.

Besides the festive appeal of the decorated and lighted boats, the other purpose of the parade was to gather canned foods for donation to Christ Fellowship Church for distribution to families in need. Each year in the past canned goods were dropped off at Coral Reef Park and collected along the parade route. Donations still can be brought to Palmetto Bay Village Hall.

Boaters participating met at Coral Reef Park at 5:30 p.m. at dusk and traveled south on the canal through Palmetto Bay to Bill Sadowski Park, then circled back and went north through Coral Reef Park to Tanglewood Lake, south of 136th Street, to circle around the lake. The event wrapped up around 8 p.m.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham was pleased with the event that is such a part of the community.

“The Holiday Boat Parade has become a staple in Palmetto Bay,” Mayor Cunningham said. “People look forward and even plan their holiday parties around the event. For the past eight years Rainer Schael has been the organizer. This year he passed the baton to resident Jeri Allen. She did an amazing job in a short period of time of getting people organized. This year the route change gave North Palmetto Bay a chance to view the boats for the first time ever.”

Jeri Schwartz-Allen is forming a committee to start planning next year’s parade. If you are interested in participating contact her by email at jallen5320@aol.com.