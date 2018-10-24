Vintage Auto Show to take place at the Deering Estate





The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy a variety of vintage cars from 1959 and older. Historic tractors from the International Harvester Collectors Club Florida Chapter 27 will also be on site. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt using photo clues to identify a selection of vintage automobiles. There will also be Pinewood Derby Race Car races throughout the day where children can bring their own Pinewood Derby car to race on the track.

The 1950 International Harvester Truck, which was donated to the Deering Estate Foundation, will also be on display. The truck was purchased brand new in Chicago by Marion Deering McCormick, Charles Deering’s daughter. After Mrs. McCormick passed away in 1965, the truck passed to her son and was maintained by the McCormick family until they donated it to the Deering Estate Foundation.

Additional activities include:

Historic House Tours at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (limited access to historic homes).

Natural Areas Tour at 12:30 p.m.

Lawn games: bocce, croquet and V-belt ring toss.

“Healing Waters” Photography by JohnBob Carlos (Stone House).

Award winning film “On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate” written by Becky Roper Matkov and produced and directed by Carl Kesser of Kesser Post Production (2nd Floor, Richmond Cottage).

Deering Estate Gift Shop, operated by Aloré Event Firm, featuring home decor items, floral arrangements, themed books, custom gifts, hand-picked candies and more (1st floor, Richmond Cottage – South Parlor).

Food & beverages available for purchase including wings & beer provided by Sports Grill.

General Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). Free for Deering Estate Foundation Members. Become a member today! Tickets for the event can be purchased online or by calling 305-235-1668 ext. 233.

Interested in showcasing a pre-1960 automobile at the 2018 Vintage Auto Show? The deadline to register is November 12, 2018. For more information, please visit the Deering Estate website.