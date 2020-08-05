W Miami now open and welcoming guests back to brickell

The Iconic Brickell Hotel is Now Offering Their “Stay Longer, Save More” Package

to Kickoff Extended Summer Reservations

W Miami, the urban oasis located in the heart of brickell, has officially reopened its doors for summer reservations. A special offer, “Stay Longer, Save More”, has been rolled out alongside the reopening to guests interested in booking reservations exceeding three nights. On the booking platform, guests interested in the offer will automatically be prompted when these booking qualifications are entered, or can directly search the package by entering the code “D3Q”. A new set of health and safety protocols have also been put in place that support the brand’s longstanding commitment to quality and excellence.

“The safety of our guests and team members remains of utmost important priority to us,” says General Manager, Gregory Polino. “While the current environment has shifted the industry norms, we are confident that our elevated rigorous cleaning protocols and the changes to our current offerings will put our guests at ease and have them look forward to travel once again.”

A pillar of the W brand, the “W Insider”, the hotel’s ‘in-the-know’ tastemaker who provides high luxury experiences to their guests, will be a key asset to the hotel’s reopening, and fully available via the “Whatever Whenever” service with an in-room press of a button. The Whatever Whenever team will be committed to offering top options within the vicinity of the Downtown and Brickell area. Breakfast and lunch will be available from hotel partner and South Florida favorite, Panther Coffee, in the hotel’s Living Room. The iconic hotel pool, which is the longest in the country and optimal for social distancing, will remain open, allowing guests a true Miami summer experience. Beverage and food pool service will feature a-la-carte menu offerings, served in unique, individual take-away boxes ideal for the poolside setting.

Following Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” standards, the implementation of safety protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines, including enhanced cleaning with hospital-grade products, enforced physical distancing, temperature screening, hand hygiene, appropriate team member training, and a W Miami-specific hotel plan have been put in place to ensure that hotel amenities are offered to guests while also complying with local regulations.

In addition to the changes to enhance the guest experience and the CDC-specific measures that the W Miami team is taking as part of an unwavering commitment to delivering on the promise of good travel, the following services and amenities adjustments will be implemented:

• Non-emergency entry into guest rooms during a guest stay is limited and contact in all areas will be minimized. Options of mobile check-in and express checkouts are available through use of guests’ Marriott Bonvoy App

• To ensure a worry-free and seamless guest entry and check-in experience, the process will be staggered and accomplished with minimal contact. Only one (1) person per family is to approach the front desk

• Style (housekeeping) Service will run daily and guest discretion will be considered for provision of cleaning services. Turndown service is unavailable.

For more information visit www.wmiamihotel.com, contact (305) 503-4400 or follow W Miami on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

