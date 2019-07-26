Wake up Palmetto Bay!

How could such a seemingly quaint little spot on the County map be in such a constant state of drama.
Wake up and smell the coffee, Palmetto Bay!
It was just a couple months ago we were talking about how they were being sued by Coral Gables-based Luxcom, a privately held developer that boasts some 10,000 residential units and over a billion in sales. Luxcom wants to develop the former FPL parcel they purchased in Palmetto Bay late last year. Now, there are multiple developers and property owners in the Downtown Urban Village “DUV”) who are also threatening to sue the Village for millions of dollars over the potential downzoning of their properties.
These are not small players. And they’re not playing around.
So why are you, Palmetto Bay? Didn’t you learn your lesson after the Palmer Trinity saga that not only tore this Village apart, but in the end resulted in settling with Palmer to the tune of about $1 million in litigation fees – not including all the Village staff hours that went into losing. You know who else lost? Palmetto Bay taxpayers – because that cash came right out of your village coffers. Nearly emptied the pot!
But back to the multiple property owners and developers who are threatening to sue the Village. How is the Village going to pay for the litigation? The layers of ineptitude here appear to be staggering. Has anyone thought about the projected $800,000 loss of future revenue due to the new FPL franchise agreement. Has anyone figured out how the village is going to offset this loss? Yet, despite there being no clear direction, the Village is taking reckless steps to burden the Village’s citizens with significant and unnecessary expenses.
This entire episode is like giving the village idiot a big fat checkbook and saying, blow it all in the most reckless way you can think of – like, on lawsuits with property owners that will potentially create millions of dollars in judgments against the village all in the face of a potential budget shortfall!
I mean really, is anyone asking what it’s going to cost in attorneys fees to defend against the potential multiple claims that will arise as a result of the Luxcom debacle? And now all the lawsuits that may emerge as a result of the Downtown Urban Village (DUV)?
With respect to the DUV, the village made a decision to allow an increase in density in the DUV – creating investment expectations for certain property owners only to turn around and seek to eliminate the increase in density.
With respect to Luxcom, the village is re-designating and re-zoning property that it does not own nor has paid for traffic studies and consultant reviews to justify a zoning classification that is found in agricultural and rural areas and which run counter to Village consultant recommendations they previously paid for.
Both the DUV and Luxcom properties presented the opportunity for the village to enhance the amenities here.
They could have easily negotiated with the property owners and developers to provide for roadway improvements, traffic sync technologies, park enhancements, and public access to waterways from the millions of dollars generated from these development through real estates taxes, impact fees and permit fees. Instead, the village has only invited lawsuits and welcomed significant expenses – all at the cost of taxpayers!
So what is at the core of all this dysfunctional behavior – politicians, of course! These Village Councilmember’s seem to be more focused on electability, shuffling around nervously to save face, making it look as though they care about resident concerns over increased traffic and overdevelopment and all the other standard NIMBY arguments.
Wow, Grant. This is too much. I thought the new slate was going to improve things. I guess it’s still amateur hour at Village Hall.
Liberals just CANNOT resist the impulse to rule, not serve….This is no different…..
This is absurd! Would the village council do this if they had to spend their personal funds on the litigation? Of course not!
Is this one of the right wing pro big developer anti environment “newsletters”? I see bashing Palmetto Bay, South Miami and anyone who has even a minimally progressive agenda.
Someone please answer this , so I can decide whether to direct this thing into spam folder in the future. Thank you.
I’m awake and I smell a rat, Grant.
Your advice that Palmetto Bay turn over the keys to the city to developers isn’t in the best interest of Palmetto Bay.
Mr. Miller, am impressed!!! > you have finally decided to point out just a few of the myriad huge mis-steps past and present Village of Palmetto Bay Councils have made > upon incorporation in 2002, Palmetto Bay had a population of +/-24,500, and today the Village population remains virtually the same, but yet the Village has created a huge (growing!!!) administrative bureaucracy that perhaps equals the size a 200,000 population city would have > there have been so many bad decisions and violations of the Village Charter and of Resolutions and Ordinances, I am not even going to begin to list them all > but there may be grounds for a resident based class action suit against the Village > since (and even before) incorporation the “not in my back yard” folks, the lobbyists, the developers, the “empire” builders within the Village bureaucracy, all stewed in with incompetent(?), inefficient(?), and clueless(?) (but well meaning in their minds) elected Council members, and this is what we have repeatedly experienced since incorporation, and it seems to get worse every day > all we needed was a “Strategic Plan”, a blueprint for the Village’s future development to abide by the original incorporation goal of “protection of our single family lifestyle” and all we end up getting are reactionary bad decisions.
Monroe County v Thora Ambrose, 3DCA 2003.
Welcome to Miami-Dade County, the most CORRUPT, THIRD WORLD DUMP in the Southeast US!! I don’t live in that area, and feel sorry for the residents who are the victims of corruption and GREED!
I smell a rat Grant Miller. And the rat is not among the highly respected four out of five village council members. The mayor, vice mayor, Councilman Patrick Fiore, and counsel person Marsha Matson, are doing a great job and protecting the village citizens. The only councilman that is objecting to fighting the developers, David Singer, works for a developer himself. In addition we find it very interesting that you as a publisher of the community news, has given developer David Singer apparently free access in your newspaper to spit out his stupid opinions, as if they were actually factual. In fact the majority of Palmetto Bay citizens do not agree with almost all of his opinions. Such an obvious conflict of interest on your part is really very sickening . you should be ashamed of yourself . but I know you will not be because you have no shame , in my opinion . why don’t you talk about the nineteen million dollar community center that the village did not need , that your good friend David Singer was pushing so heavily for last year. Why don’t you talk about David Singer causing the village to buy a piece of land locked real estate for $3 million when it was only worth $2 million. Why don’t you talk about this $3 million purchase, being made from one of the real estate developers , That the village currently has a lawsuit with?? Yes the village may spend a lot of money on legal fees. But at least they’re trying to protect the village citizens. We are very lucky that we have now four out of five newly elected officials that are looking after the best interest of the citizens.