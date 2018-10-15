Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences coming to Downtown Miami location

New York-based developer Property Markets Group (PMG), along with Toronto-based private equity and asset management firm Greybrook Realty Partners, global hospitality company Hilton (NYSE: HLT), and S2 Development, recently announced their partnership to bring one of the world’s most iconic hotel brands, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, to Miami.

This marks the first time this luxury brand will enter the Miami market. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami will be located at 300 Biscayne Blvd. in Downtown Miami.

The property will consist of a five-star hotel, private residences, retail and top culinary destinations. Rising 1,049 feet above Biscayne Bay as one of the tallest hotel and residential towers along the East Coast, the exemplary architecture is set to transform the Miami skyline.

“We are thrilled to bring the rich history and heritage of this hotel brand to Miami,” said Ryan Shear, principal of PMG. “The city continues to thrive as a top global destination with increasing arts, culture, tourism, fashion and luxury brands.

“This partnership is a major milestone for Miami’s real estate and hospitality industries,” Shear added.

“This property is a highlight in our real estate development portfolio with an architecturally stunning design and outstanding amenities,” said Peter Politis, CEO of Greybrook Realty Partners. “The partnership with Hilton to bring this exceptional hospitality brand to the Miami market raises the bar and will provide future residents and guests of Waldorf Astoria Hotel &

Residences Miami with an unparalleled first-class experience.”

With 30 properties globally, the Waldorf Astoria brand continues to deliver exclusive, exceptional experiences around the world.

Each legendary property boasts unique architecture and design elements, resulting in standout buildings that remain true to the essence of their respective locations.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with PMG and Greybrook Realty Partners to bring the first Waldorf Astoria to Miami,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas. “Miami — a vibrant, dynamic and truly cosmopolitan destination that draws travelers from all over the world — is the perfect market for our iconic Waldorf Astoria brand.”

Recently, Waldorf Astoria launched its “Live Unforgettable” campaign, which combines True Waldorf Service, iconic environments and its guests’ desire to live in the moment. This brand positioning falls in line with PMG’s core principles of creating innovative ways to offer a truly unique result of luxury living. By fusing these two entities, the bar is being raised within the Miami market in order to create a landmark destination.

Keeping with the brand’s tradition, PMG will incorporate several signature elements at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami. More information regarding the project will be made available in the coming months.

Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami will be managed by Hilton Management Services and will offer residents and guests alike a relentless commitment to personal service with Personal Concierges and True Waldorf Service.

“Our iconic hotels, resorts and residences around the world consistently create inspirational environments and impressive spaces worthy of hosting history,” said Dino Michael, global brand head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami will not only transform the city skyline, it will usher in a new level of service in the Miami marker — creating an unforgettable experience for every resident and guest.”