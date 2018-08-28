‘Way of the Ninja’ free demonstrations bring authentic Ninja to South Florida

The Consulate General of Japan in Miami and its community partners, the FIU Asian Studies Program, will present “Way of the Ninja” by a living descendant of the ancient Iga Ninja clan in a free presentation in Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Iga Ninja, Ninjutsu artist and Ninja stunt performer Tomoyoshi Ukita will demonstrate the use of Japanese swords, shuriken (throwing ninja stars), shichihode (the art of disguise), kaginawa (the art of grappling hook and rope) and kusarigama (the art of chain and sickle). Ukita has presented the Iga style of Ninja artists in appearances throughout the world including in the U.S., Spain, France, Italy, China and Korea.

“Ninjas have been widely portrayed in pop culture and we are excited to be able to introduce South Florida audiences to the true history of the Ninjas and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet a Ninja and see him in action,” said Deputy Consul General Ogihara.

“Way of the Ninja” will be presented Sept. 5, 10:45 a.m., at the Herbert & Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 10910 SW 17 St. No reservations are required.

For more information visit the Consulate-General of Japan in Miami at www.miami.us.emb-japan.go.jp/ or call 305-530-9090.