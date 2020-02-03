WCS Orchestra students perform at East Ridge

Members of the Heartstrings Orchestra Club at Westminster Christian School (WCS) recently performed for the residents of East Ridge Retirement Community. The student musicians spent the afternoon bringing joy to the seniors through their music. Pictured (l-r) are Alan Stech, Class of ’21; Devin Maier. ’22; Andres Del Cid, ’20; Zihan Zhao, ’20, and Madison Hendrikse, ’22.

