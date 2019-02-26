WCS Science Research Program shines at Regional Science Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Westminster Christian School’s Science Research Program had an another excellent showing in this year’s 65th annual South Florida Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Miami Dade College North Campus on Jan. 26.

Freshmen Melanie Deville and Dante Martinez will advance to the State of Florida Science and Engineering Fair in March, representing South Florida and Westminster. Senior Carolina Gonzalez and sophomore Katrina Bobson will serve as alternates.

Special awards were earned by Bobson (Agroecology Award from FIU), Gonzalez (Dade County Science Teacher’s Association Award), sophomore Kayla Dumas (In Vitro Biology Award), Martinez (American Meteorological Society), and Deville (Naval Award and UM ALDA Young Scientist Award).

In addition to special awards, Dumas earned an Honorable Mention; Isabella Artiles, Leila Barket, Liliana Diaz-Silveira, Peter Frometa, Nicholas Godoy, and James Lee were awarded Excellent ratings, and Bobson, Deville, Carolina Gonzalez, Isabela Gonzalez, and Martinez all earned Superior ratings.

Science faculty members Lisa Garrido and Dr. Lynell Martinez provided leadership and guidance to the WCS team. The ongoing success of WCS students is a reflection of the focus faculty and the school places on science eduacation and research.