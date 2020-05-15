We are still here, keeping families together, thanks to you!

In this uncertain time, I want to first say THANK YOU. Thank you for your support to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida and those we serve during these hard times. We are grateful for every donation we receive.

We have been inspired by the community for their kindness, generosity, well wishes and humanity. We continue to miss seeing our dedicated volunteers, the house activities and wonderful donors. As soon as we are ready to start Phase 1, we will keep you informed of our next steps. For now, our families continue to need meals, gift cards and personal protective equipment. Make sure to check out ways to help while social distancing.

On behalf of the families staying at RMHC, staff and Board of Directors, thank you to each and everyone of you for your ongoing support. We are sending positivity and hope to everyone.

Thank you and be well,

Soraya Rivera-Moya

Executive Director & RMHC Team

If you have any questions, please contact us at 305-324-5683