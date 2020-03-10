WellMed Charitable Foundation opens new Red Road senior center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The WellMed Charitable Foundation (WCF) celebrated the grand opening of its 11th senior center on Jan. 24, which will help older adults in Miami get healthy at no cost.

There to inaugurate the opening of the Red Road Activity Center were Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and representatives from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s office and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo’s office.

The new multi-functional center, which features a café area, games, and exercise areas, is located at 701 NW 57 Ave., Suite 110, Miami, FL 33126. The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) co-hosted the event.

When announcing the news, Laura Cisneros, vice president of Senior Community Services for WCF, stated, “Optum and WellMed are the partners with the WellMed Charitable

Foundation, which is proud to bring you this senior center. For nearly three decades, WellMed has been focusing on the unique healthcare needs and continued wellness of older adults. We provide the care they need from doctors who care about them.”

The nonprofit WCF developed the center, which is located adjacent to two senior apartment buildings and connected to the Optum-Red Road primary-care medical center. The WCF also operates two other senior centers in South Florida, located in East Hialeah and in Little Havana, which serve noontime hot meals. Meals soon will be coming to the Red Road center.

All activities offered are no cost to anyone age 60 and older along with their family members and caregivers. The center also features health-education classes, arts and crafts, recreational activities, and other innovative programs to empower older adults to be physically fit, mentally fit, and socially connected.

WellMed is a diversified healthcare company that operates more than 200 primary care and multi-specialty clinics in Texas and Florida, as well as a medical management division, in collaboration with their partners at Optum. As a nonprofit partner, WellMed Charitable Foundation operates 11 senior centers in Texas and Florida, including this senior center at Red Road.

In announcing the opening of this third Miami-based senior activity center, executive director of WCF Carol Zernial said, “We’ve been working diligently with the two nearby senior apartment buildings, so we’re pleased to now have a permanent location to increase our services in this community.”

She also noted that Preferred Care Partners Medical Group officially reached a milestone in its journey as a top-rated medical group serving the South Florida community with its rebrand as Optum.

“Optum is a leading health services company committed to helping people live healthier lives. This name change will help us strengthen our commitment to keeping patients healthy and feeling their best as just one of the first major steps in our journey as Optum,” Zernial said.

She also extended a special thanks to Lt. Gov. Nuñez and other officials, as well as community partners including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Present for the festivities were GMCC vice -resident-Government Affairs Spencer Pylant and relationship manager Nelly Hocke.

As a member of the chamber, GMCC served as a co-host of the grand-opening event, and officially welcomed WCF to the Miami community.

For information about the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, call 305-577-5471 or visit www.miamichamber.com.