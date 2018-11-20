Westminster Christian students host visitor from Maasai tribe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Westminster Christian School’s (WCS) fifth grade students were mesmerized by a visit from Enoch, a member of the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

Enoch was visiting the United States as the guest of a WCS family who came to know him during a trip to Africa. To prepare the students for his visit, WCS WorldWonder director Doug Heetderks presented a unit on the Maasai Tribe, their customs and culture. Students were excited to meet a Maasai tribe member, and to participate in the signature tribal jumping dance.

Although Enoch and the students could easily identify the differences between their lifestyles and customs, they all walked away delighted with the opportunity to walk in someone else’s shoes, and to realize that they are more alike than different.

As a result of this visit, the students expressed a desire to learn more about African cultures, and hopefully visit Kenya one day.