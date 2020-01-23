Westminster Orchestra Students Perform at Eastridge

The Heartstrings Orchestra Club at Westminster Christian School recently performed for the residents of Eastridge Retirement Village. The student musicians spent the afternoon bringing joy to the seniors through their music. Pictured (L to R) Alan Stech ‘21, Devin Maier ‘22, Andres Del Cid ‘20, Zihan Zhao ‘20, and Madison Hendrikse ‘22.
