Westminster Student Club Hosts Craft Day for Pediatric Cancer Patients

Members of Westminster’s Connect4Cancer Club spent Sunday afternoon making Halloween arts and crafts with pediatric patients at the Ronald McDonald House in Miami. Club President Devin Maier ’22 organized the visit, which included decorating pumpkins and painting fun Halloween drawings. The afternoon brought smiles to the children’s faces as they laughed and decorated their pumpkins. Connect4Cancer members who attended also included Christian Bosque ‘22, Daniela Canales ’22 and Sophie Riveira ‘22.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here