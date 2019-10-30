Westminster Student Club Hosts Craft Day for Pediatric Cancer Patients

By
Community News
-
30
Back Row: Westminster Christian School sophomores Christian Bosque, Devin Maier, Daniela Canales and Sophie Riveira, members of the Connect4Cancer Club, hosted a Halloween Arts and Crafts day with pediatric patients at Ronald McDonald House in Miami.

Members of Westminster’s Connect4Cancer Club spent Sunday afternoon making Halloween arts and crafts with pediatric patients at the Ronald McDonald House in Miami. Club President Devin Maier ’22 organized the visit, which included decorating pumpkins and painting fun Halloween drawings. The afternoon brought smiles to the children’s faces as they laughed and decorated their pumpkins. Connect4Cancer members who attended also included Christian Bosque ‘22, Daniela Canales ’22 and Sophie Riveira ‘22.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here