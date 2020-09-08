Westminster Students Deliver Craft Bags to Ronald McDonald House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

President of Westminster Christian School’s Connect4Cancer service club junior Devin Maier, along with this sister and club member freshman Dylan Maier delivered craft bags to Ronald McDonald House filled with coloring books, crayons, notepads, stuffed teddy bears and play-doh for each child. Before the pandemic, club members routinely visited Ronald McDonald’s House and hosted craft days for the children. These bags were a small way to stay connected with the children and to provide a little joy to their day.