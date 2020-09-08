    Westminster Students Deliver Craft Bags to Ronald McDonald House

    By
    Community News Releases
    -
    1

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

    President of Westminster Christian School’s Connect4Cancer service club junior Devin Maier, along with this sister and club member freshman Dylan Maier delivered craft bags to Ronald McDonald House filled with coloring books, crayons, notepads, stuffed teddy bears and play-doh for each child.  Before the pandemic, club members routinely visited Ronald McDonald’s House and hosted craft days for the children.  These bags were a small way to stay connected with the children and to provide a little joy to their day.

    Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

    Click Here

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here